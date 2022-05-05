Woman riding electric scooter pushed to the ground and 'slashed with knife' in Yorkshire park

A woman riding electric scooter was pushed to the ground by a group of men in hoodies in a Yorkshire park.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 7:46 am
Updated Thursday, 5th May 2022, 7:49 am

The victim, who was saved after a passer by disturbed her attackers, later realised she was bleeding and had what police said "looks like a slash wound" to her leg.

South Yorkshire Police said the injury "may have been caused by a knife".

The incident happened in a park off Gleadless Road in Sheffield on May 1 at around 5.30pm.

Can you help police?

A statement from the police said: "The victim was riding her electric scooter through the park when it is reported that three men wearing hoodies pushed her to the floor. The three men were then disturbed by a passer-by and ran off.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone with information, or who may have been in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101, quoting incident number 684 of May 1. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.