Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after falling from moving car in Sheffield
It was reported a woman, in her 30s, fell from a moving car, on Burncross Road, and suffered serious injuries.
She was taken to hospital, where she remains in a life-threatening condition.
A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “If you have information, you can contact us through our online reporting on our website, or by calling 101.
“Please quote incident number 114 of 10 October 2025. You can access our online reporting tool here. You can submit footage via here.”