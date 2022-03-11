Yorkshire woman who began £7.3m negligence claim for daughter given suspended jail term after making 'false statements'

Natasha Colley, 38, of Hull, was given a six-month jail term suspended for two years on Friday after Mr Justice Bourne ruled that she was in contempt of court at a High Court hearing in London.

The judge concluded she had not told the truth about her daughter Megan’s use of a wheelchair and said she had “knowingly” made “false statements”.

Lawyers representing Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust had asked for Mrs Colley to be committed to prison for contempt.

Mr Justice Bourne ruled that Natasha Colley was in contempt of court at a High Court hearing in London. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Mrs Colley resisted the committal application and denied deception.

Mr Justice Bourne heard that Mrs Colley had acted as a litigation friend to her daughter, who is now 21.

“Mrs Colley made the disastrous decision to try to help Megan by exaggerating her claim,” he said.

“She has avoided immediate custody by a narrow margin.”

The judge said there was “reason to believe” that she had “learned her lesson”.

He heard that Mrs Colley had other children and said “all of the family” would have been harmed if she was jailed.

Mrs Colley began legal action before her daughter, who was born with displaced hips, turned 18.

She argued that Megan had been left disabled because of failings by doctors.

Trust bosses admitted a breach of duty but valued the claim at around £65,000.

They produced surveillance footage showing Megan dancing in stage shows – and the claim was reduced from £7.3 million to £5.4 million.

Megan subsequently discontinued the litigation, after turning 18.

Lawyers representing the trust argued that about £1.4 million, of the £5.4 million claim, was “supported” by “dishonesty”. The judge accepted that the amount was in six figures.

Barrister Selena Jones, who represented Mrs Colley, said there were mitigating factors.

She outlined difficulties in Mrs Colley’s childhood.

Mrs Colley suffered from anxiety and depression and her mother was addicted to drugs, Ms Jones said.