A Yorkshire woman has been sentenced for perverting the course of public justice after blaming her speeding offence on an innocent person.

When Katie Bonser, 39, was captured speeding in North Yorkshire she decided to place the blame on an innocent person rather than taking responsibility.

In April 2021, on the A629 at Crosshills, Bonser was recorded by a North Yorkshire safety camera travelling at 85 mph in an area with a speed limit of 70 mph.

Instead of admitting her guilt Bonser instead nominated an innocent person as driving the car at the time of the offence.

This led to a prosecution being launched against the victim, who did not attend the hearing and was found guilty in her absence, receiving points on her licence as well as a fine.

A further investigation revealed that in fact the victim’s driving licence details had been stolen, a false address used, and this was, in fact, a miscarriage of public justice.

Bonser, of Thornhill Road, Steeton with Eastburn, later pleaded guilty to the offence and was sentenced at York Crown Court on September 3.

She received a nine-month prison sentence suspended for two years, and will also be required to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.

Police Constable Michael Ray, who led the investigation, said: “Bonser’s actions caused distress to the falsely prosecuted victim, as well taking up valuable police and court resources.