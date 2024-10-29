Woman who left animals to starve banned from owning animals for 10 years

A woman from Yorkshire who left her animals to starve to death has been banned from owning animals for 10 years.

Shelby Russel, 29, gave the RSPCA and officers an extensive list of excuses and reasons as to why her dogs and cats had been starved, dehydrated, and living in their own faeces in the property in Lupton Road, Sheffield.

On Saturday October 14, 2023, an RSPCA Inspector attended Russel’s property following reports that dogs and cats had been left for over a week with no food or water.

The RSPCA Inspector could see the animals inside the property and that they were alive, so placed seals on Russel’s door to see if anyone gained access to the property before the Inspector returned two days later.

With no one having entered the property, the Inspector had great concern for the animal’s welfare. Knowing they had potentially no access to food and water for over a week, they immediately called for police to attend and support with the removal of animals.

Prior to officers’ arrival, Russel returned to the property and gave a list of excuses as to why her animals were near to death. These excuses continued during her interview with officers, stating she had ‘been in hospital’, ‘had a paid a dog sitter who failed to care for the animals’, ‘left the tap running 24/7 for the animals’ and ‘fed them three times a day’.

As the RSPCA began starting to catch and seize the animals, Russel became aggressive and threatening, pushing an inspector, and stating she ‘would stab anyone who tries to take her babies’.

After officers arrived at the property, Russel was arrested and taken into custody.

The court heard how footage and photographs obtained for evidence showed the dogs scrambling to get to water once it was given.

The animals continued to drink continuously for minutes.

Following the seizure of the animals, a vet gave their expert opinion on the condition and reasoning the animals were extremely underweight.

No results came back to state the animals had medical issues stopping them from eating and since their seizure, their conditions had improved.

Russell appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday October 28 and was sentenced to a 10-year ban from owning animals, ordered to undertake 20 days rehabilitation and pay fines totalling £199.

Dog Legislation Sergeant Matt Duffy said: “Animals deserve to be cared for and loved.

“Leaving them defenceless, locked in cages to starve and dehydrate is disgusting behaviour.

“I am pleased today that Russel has been banned from owning any animals for 10 years for the pain and suffering she inflicted on these poor animals.

“We will not tolerate animal cruelty within South Yorkshire and will work with our partners to ensure those responsible are put before the courts.

“Thankfully this investigation had a happy ending, and the animals were making good progress with their care within the RSPCA.