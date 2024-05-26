A large-scale fight which broke out in Yorkshire in broad daylight led to 25 arrests and 22 people injured – including 10 seriously.

South Yorkshire Police said it is appealing for witnesses and information following the large-scale disorder in Woodbourn Road, Sheffield, at around 2.30pm on Saturday (May 25).

A total of 22 people were injured, although none are believed to be in a life-threatening condition. Ten suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Twenty-five people have been arrested on suspicion of multiple violent disorder offences, and are being questioned by police.

Police have closed Woodbourn Road in Sheffield due to the large scale brawl

Woodbourn Road was closed off by police overnight and is expected to remain in place while investigations are carried out.

Woodbourn Road is closed in both directions between the junctions with Worthing Road and Parkway Avenue. The public are asked to use alternative routes and plan their journeys accordingly.

Chief Superintendent Simon Wanless said: “Officers have been working through the night at the scene at Woodbourn Road and carrying out extensive enquiries including CCTV trawls. I would strongly encourage anyone with information about the incident to come forward. If you were in the area around the time of the incident and have CCTV, video or dashcam footage, please get in touch.

“You will see a heightened police presence in the area today and over the next few days. If anyone has any concerns or questions please do stop and speak to officers, they are there to help you.”