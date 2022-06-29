Wooden cross set on fire and completely destroyed in arson attack at Yorkshire village church

A wooden cross attached to the front entrance of a village church in North Yorkshire was set on fire and completely destroyed in an act of arson, police have said.
The incident occurred at St Mary’s Church in Riccall on Friday.
Officers said the matter is being investigated as a hate crime as the church and its religious symbols appear to have been directly targeted.
Additional patrols are being undertaken in the area.
North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspicious activity around the church," officers said.
"Anyone who may have captured CCTV images, dash cam footage or doorbell camera footage of anyone acting suspiciously in the area of Church Street is ask to contact police.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can email [email protected] You can also dial 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC Fiona Wilding.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220109896."