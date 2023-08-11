Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 60s died after an incident at a house in Sheffield.

The incident in the Woodseats area happened on the same day that a man in his 70s was stabbed to death in a park in the Westfield area of the city, though the murders are not being linked.

South Yorkshire Police said: “An investigation has been launched after a man was found seriously injured at an address in Woodseats on Wednesday (9 August) evening.

“We were called by the ambulance service shortly before 11.30pm to reports that a 60-year-old man had been found inside a property on Fraser Drive with a head injury.

Fraser Drive, Woodseats

"He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died in the early hours of this morning (11 August). Officers have today arrested two women, aged 44 and 35, on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.”

Detective Inspector Thomas Woodward said: “We have now declared our investigations into this man's death a murder investigation and therefore the local community will see an increased police presence on Fraser Drive as we continue our enquiries.

“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, and therefore I would like to reassure the public that we have detectives from across the force working hard to piece together the circumstances surrounding what happened on Wednesday evening. We would encourage the public not to speculate, and to respect the privacy of those affected at this difficult time.

"If you have concerns, then please do go and speak to our officers in the area - they will listen and support you.“We are keen to hear from anyone who lives on Fraser Drive and may have seen or heard anything untoward on the evening of Wednesday, or in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“If you were in the area at the time, or if you think you may have CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist our enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 1225 of 9 August. Any information, however small, may assist us in bringing those responsible to justice.

“Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.”