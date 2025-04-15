A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal explosion at a house.

Emergency services were called to John Street in Worksop at 7.39pm on Saturday after reports of an explosion inside a home, prompting a major incident response.

David Howard, 53, was recovered from underneath debris but died at the scene. His family is being supported by specially trained officers.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 43-year-old man was arrested and questioned on suspicion of murder as part of ongoing inquiries.

He has since been bailed while further investigations continue.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown and officers say they are “keeping an open mind” at this stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police and who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest, I want to be really clear that our investigation remains at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to establish what caused this deeply tragic incident.

“It remains too early to say whether there is a criminal element to this case and would ask that people avoid speculation.