XL Bully: Dangerous dog police tried to shoot 'may now be on the loose'

Police have said an XL Bully which firearm officers attempted to shoot last night may be on the loose - and they don’t know if it was injured or not.

A complex investigation is underway in Sheffield today following reports of two shootings - made more complex by the case of the missing dog.

Both Daniel Hill Street, in Upperthorpe/ Hillfoot, and Rivelin Road, off Rivelin Valley Road, have been cordoned off, and a man, aged 37, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

However, South Yorkshire Police now say there is an additional complication and are asking the public to “be vigilant” as officers have lost an XL Bully dog that escaped from Daniel Hill Street, which they were trying to shoot.

They do not know if the dog is injured.

It comes as police also say they seized two other dogs - an XL Bully and another unspecified breed - at one of the properties searched last night as part of their probe into the incidents. Both are now in police kennels.

A statement released by the force said: “We’re asking for the public to be vigilant for an XL Bully that could be loose in our communities, or for anyone with information about where it may be being kept to come forward and assist us with our investigation.

“The dog became loose in the Hillfoot area of Sheffield last night, following a firearms discharge.

Police at the scene of an suspected attempted murder at Daniel Hill Street, Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen | National World

“We know that hearing about a dog on the loose can cause concern in our communities and we assure you we are doing all we can to find the dog.

“Armed officers attended [Daniel Hill Street last night] and upon their entry to the property, an XL Bully became aggressive. Officers fired a shot towards the dog and it fled the scene. It is unknown if the dog was injured.”

Chief Superintendent for Sheffield Jamie Henderson said in a statement: “I would like to assure you that we are doing all we can to locate the dog or find those who may have housed it to evade police contact.

“We appreciate people in our communities being vigilant, and I ask that you get in touch immediately if you see the dog. I urge you not to approach the dog, as we believe it has the ability to show aggression and cause harm.

