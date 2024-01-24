XL Bully dog thrown to its death from bridge in Yorkshire prompting RSPCA investigation

The black and white female dog is thought to have been thrown from the A57 flyover in Sheffield, at around 11am on Monday, January 22.

RSPCA inspector Kristy Ludlam believes the dog was alive when she was thrown as she was found with blood around her mouth which is from the impact of the fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes just a week before a ban on the dogs come into affect.

A XL bully is believed to have been thrown to her death from a bridge in a 'sickening' attack. The black and white female pet is thought to have been thrown from the A57 in Sheffield, South Yorks,. at around 11am on Monday (January 22).RSPCA inspector Kristy Ludlam believes the dog was alive when she was thrown - as she was found with blood around her mouth which is from the impact of the fall.

She said: "From the injuries sustained and the location where she was found, it appears that the dog was thrown from the flyover and died due to blunt force trauma injuries as she hit the ground.

"She was found on a route well used by dog walkers and had not been dead long."

The dog was microchipped to a breeder in Wigan but the new owners details were not registered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Ludlam said: "I am appealing to anyone who may have seen something suspicious to get in touch.

"If she has been thrown from the flyover to her death - this is a very callous and sickening act.

"I am hoping people may recognise the dog and provide me with names of possible culprits.

"Anyone with information is urged to call the RSPCA cruelty line on 0300 123 8018."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On December 31 last year, the government announced new legislation that requires XL bully dogs to be muzzled and kept on a lead in a public place.