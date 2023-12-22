XL Bully seized and two arrested after chihuahua is mauled to death on Yorkshire street

Two people have been arrested after an XL Bully under their care mauled a puppy to death on a Yorkshire street.

South Yorkshire Police, who have seized the dog, said: “Today (22 December) at 10:20am we were called following reports that an XL Bully was out of control on Charles Street in Skellow, Doncaster, attacking a chihuahua that was being walked.

“The XL Bully is believed to have escaped from a nearby property. The puppy was taken to the vets, where it has sadly had to be put to sleep. Firearms officers attended the scene. The XL Bully was seized and remains in police kennels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously of control."

XL Bully

Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Over the Christmas and New Year people will be out enjoying their days off, walking their dogs.

“As an owner you are responsible for your dog’s actions, whether that be within your home or a public place. If your dog causes fear or harm, it will be you, the owner who is held accountable and, in some cases, put before the courts.

“Irresponsible dog ownership is costing dogs’ lives and causing serious injury to members of the public and their loved pets. This will not be tolerated within South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please think ahead this festive season, we see many people enjoying the bank holidays with walks in parks. Keep your dog under control, on a lead and if it becomes easily stressed, you may choose to walk your dog during quieter periods.