XL bully type dog seized by police after biting five-year-old boy hospitalised with head injuries
Enquiries are ongoing after Humberside Police received reports that a five-year-old boy had been bitten by a dog at a property on Brazil Street in Hull.
The report was made at around 11.45am on Monday May 27.The boy suffered injuries to his head, and is currently in hospital receiving treatment, police said.Detective Chief Inspector Allison Sweeting said: “We are working closely with the boy’s family and the owner of the dog to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.“At this stage, the breed of dog is believed to be an XL bully type and it has been seized as part of our enquiries.”