A five-year-old boy has been hospitalised after being bitten by a dog, police said.

The report was made at around 11.45am on Monday May 27.The boy suffered injuries to his head, and is currently in hospital receiving treatment, police said.Detective Chief Inspector Allison Sweeting said: “We are working closely with the boy’s family and the owner of the dog to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.“At this stage, the breed of dog is believed to be an XL bully type and it has been seized as part of our enquiries.”