York 2-in-1 burglary: Teen arrested after performance car stolen and driver reached 100mph

A teenager has been arrested after a performance car was stolen and the driver reached speeds over 100mph.
Rachael Grealish
Published 27th Mar 2024, 13:19 GMT

A teenager was pursued by police in a car chase following a burglary in York.

A house in York was broken into which would turn out to be a 2-in-1 burglary – when thieves break into a house so they can steal car keys.

Keys to a high-performance Mercedes, along with the car, were stolen alongside cash and jewellery.

The driver reached speeds "well over" 100mph.

North Yorkshire Police tracked down the high-performance Mercedes that was stolen soon after 4 am on Tuesday (Mar 26).

The driver failed to stop when signalled by police, so they were pursued.

The driver would then reach speeds “well over” 100mph, police reported.

Police deployed a “stinger” to puncture the tyres of the car, near Knaresborough, with support from the NPAS police helicopter.

Following this the car crashed on a roundabout.

Police detained and arrested an 18-year-old, from Hull,

He was taken into custody.