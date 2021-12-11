York funeral directors cleared of wrongdoing after fraud investigation and arrests of owners

In June police announced they were investigating Hayley Owen Funeral Director on Boroughbridge Road in the Poppleton area of the city and arrested a 53-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from York, believed to be Mrs Owen and her husband Dave, who have now been cleared of any wrongdoing.

A statement by North Yorkshire Police read: "North Yorkshire Police can confirm that following an investigation into allegations of fraud and theft against a man and a woman from York who run a funeral directors, the criminal investigation has now concluded.

"The investigation did not find any evidence of dishonesty and the man (53) and woman (33) who were arrested in June, have been released from the investigation with no further action taken.

"North Yorkshire Police had a duty to investigate the allegations and conducted a very thorough investigation that was both complex and sensitive.

"Our thoughts and thanks are with the families who were directly affected by the investigation for their cooperation during what was a distressing situation for them.