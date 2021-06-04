York man appears in court charged with murdering woman who died 21 years after allegedly being set on fire

Steven Paul Craig, 57, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday accused of murdering Jacqueline Kirk.

Ms Kirk was aged 62 when she died in August 2019, 21 years after an incident in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.

She suffered serious burns after being allegedly set on fire in Dolphin Square on April 18 in 1998.

Craig, of Brailsford Road, York, is charged with murdering Ms Kirk between that date and August 23 in 2019.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the short hearing on Friday afternoon (Jun 4).

May Li appeared for the prosecution, while Kevin Blount represented Craig.