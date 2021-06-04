York man charged with murder after woman dies 21 years after being set on fire in attack

A man has been charged with murder 21 years after a woman was attacked

Steven Paul Craig, 57, has been charged with murdering Jacqueline Kirk.

Jacqueline was 62 when she died in August 2019, 21 years after being set on fire in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.

Detectives from Avon and Somerset's Major Crime Investigation Team charged Mr Craig with murder last night (June 3)

The charge was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service South West’s Complex Casework Unit.

Craig was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning (June 4).

