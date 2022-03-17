York man found dead following police search after he escaped officers by scaling a wall

Scott Hurst, 33, was being searched for by police as he was on recall from prison.
He made off on foot, scaling a wall to evade officers.
Police confirmed on Thursday his body had been found at a property in the Acomb area of the city.
A spokesperson said: "The ambulance service was called to a property in the Acomb area of York just before 10pm on Wednesday night, where Scott Hurst was located.
"He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.
"We were notified, and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death."