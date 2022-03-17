York man found dead following police search after he escaped officers by scaling a wall

The body of a man wanted by North Yorkshire Police was found at a house in York on Wednesday night.

By Victoria Finan
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 2:04 pm

Scott Hurst, 33, was being searched for by police as he was on recall from prison.

He made off on foot, scaling a wall to evade officers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police confirmed on Thursday his body had been found at a property in the Acomb area of the city.

The body of Scott Hurst has been found in Acomb

Read More

Read More
Inquest to be held into death of former Castle Howard custodian Simon Howard age...

A spokesperson said: "The ambulance service was called to a property in the Acomb area of York just before 10pm on Wednesday night, where Scott Hurst was located.

"He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.

"We were notified, and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding his death."