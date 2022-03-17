York man found dead following police search after he escaped officers by scaling a wall

Scott Hurst, 33, was being searched for by police as he was on recall from prison.

He made off on foot, scaling a wall to evade officers.

Police confirmed on Thursday his body had been found at a property in the Acomb area of the city.

A spokesperson said: "The ambulance service was called to a property in the Acomb area of York just before 10pm on Wednesday night, where Scott Hurst was located.

"He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene by paramedics.