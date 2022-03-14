A59 crash: Police confirm 24-year-old man killed in collision at Upper Poppleton in North Yorkshire

The man's Peugeot 208 left the road between Newlands Lane and Hodgson Lane at Upper Poppleton at 7am on Sunday morning.

It came to rest on its roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A59 at Upper Poppleton

Police have not confirmed whether anyone else was inside the vehicle.