A59 crash: Police confirm 24-year-old man killed in collision at Upper Poppleton in North Yorkshire

The man's Peugeot 208 left the road between Newlands Lane and Hodgson Lane at Upper Poppleton at 7am on Sunday morning.
It came to rest on its roof.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not confirmed whether anyone else was inside the vehicle.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses who may have driven past the location where the vehicle left the road, or seen the vehicle prior to the collision taking place - including any dashcam footage - to contact TC 917 Jon Moss at North Yorkshire Police, by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] Please quote reference 12220042937 when passing information.