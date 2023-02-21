News you can trust since 1754
York Minster cordoned off by police after member of public spots package being put into bin

York Minster was cordoned off by police this morning after reports of suspicious activity.

By Daniel Sheridan
3 minutes ago
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 9:58am

North Yorkshire Police received a report of suspicious activity outside York Minster at 07.40am this morning (Feb 21)

A member of the public reported seeing a suspicious object being placed in a refuse bin, police said.

As a precaution, a cordon was put in place on Minster Yard and College Street.

Police at the area around York Minster. The area was sealed off as a precaution looking for a possible suspect package. Picture by Simon Hulme 21st February 2023

Enquiries made at the scene deemed the object not to be suspicious, police confirmed.

The cordon was lifted a short time later at 08.45am.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme captured pictures of police combing the scene during the closure.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to thank the member of public who made the report.

Police at the area around York Minster. The area was sealed off as a precaution looking for a possible suspect package. Picture by Simon Hulme 21st February 2023

"If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious, trust your instincts and report it.”