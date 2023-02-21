North Yorkshire Police received a report of suspicious activity outside York Minster at 07.40am this morning (Feb 21)
A member of the public reported seeing a suspicious object being placed in a refuse bin, police said.
As a precaution, a cordon was put in place on Minster Yard and College Street.
Enquiries made at the scene deemed the object not to be suspicious, police confirmed.
The cordon was lifted a short time later at 08.45am.
The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme captured pictures of police combing the scene during the closure.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to thank the member of public who made the report.
"If you see or hear something unusual or suspicious, trust your instincts and report it.”