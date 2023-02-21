York Minster was cordoned off by police this morning after reports of suspicious activity.

North Yorkshire Police received a report of suspicious activity outside York Minster at 07.40am this morning (Feb 21)

A member of the public reported seeing a suspicious object being placed in a refuse bin, police said.

As a precaution, a cordon was put in place on Minster Yard and College Street.

Police at the area around York Minster. The area was sealed off as a precaution looking for a possible suspect package. Picture by Simon Hulme 21st February 2023

Enquiries made at the scene deemed the object not to be suspicious, police confirmed.

The cordon was lifted a short time later at 08.45am.

The Yorkshire Post photographer Simon Hulme captured pictures of police combing the scene during the closure.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers would like to thank the member of public who made the report.

