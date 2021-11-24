North Yorkshire Police said it is dealing with an 'ongoing incident' in the York Minster area.

A statement said: "A man is currently on top of the Minster having climbed the scaffolding all the way to the top shortly after 11pm (November 23).

"The priority for us and the other emergency services at the scene is to bring this incident to a safe conclusion. We don't believe there is a threat to wider public safety, however we do ask people to avoid the area to allow us to do our job.

"Thank you for your co-operation."

This is an ongoing incident. We will bring you more information when we have it.