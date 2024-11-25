North Yorkshire Police has made four arrests following the launch of a murder investigation in York after a man, 20s, died.

Police were called to an address in the Haxby Road area of York at 7.20pm on Saturday November 23.

Three people at the address had sustained injuries.

The two men and one woman were treated at the scene by medics.

One of the men, who was in his 20s from the Bradford area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

He later died in hospital.

This prompted detectives from North Yorkshire Police to launch a murder investigation.

Now officers have made four arrests.

A man in his 20s and a man in his 30s, both from the York area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A woman in her 30s and a man in his 60s have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They were taken into custody where they remain as the investigation proceeds.

North Yorkshire Police has increased the police presence in the community with some surrounding roads initially cordoned off.

There is also a scene guard at the address in Vyner Street still in place.

Detective Superintendent Fran Naughton, who is leading the investigation, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation with teams working around the clock, resulting in four arrests within just over 24 hours of the incident taking place.

“We know how worrying incidents like this can be for people who live and work in the area and as part of our response we have extra patrols in the area to support the community.