York police want to find the rightful owners of these five stolen bikes

Police in York are trying to find the rightful owners of five bikes which were seized when a man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.

The items – which include road, mountain and hybrid cycles pictured here – were discovered by officers at an address in Gillygate.

Do you recognise this stolen bike?

They include a black Specialized Allez, a matte-black Norco Threshold, a Calibre Bossnut in red, a grey/green Felt 85X, and a black and white Probike Black Knight.

North Yorkshire Police said officers also found a Cannondale bike at the address but believe they may have traced the owner.

A spokesman said: "A man in his 20s from York has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and a range of other offences.

Police in York are trying to find the owner of this stolen bike.

"He has been remanded to appear before magistrates in York next month."

Anyone who recognises the items pictured should email Cheryl.Power@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option 2 and ask for Detective Constable Cheryl Power.

Please quote reference 12190015741.

This is one of five bikes recovered by police in York.

This bike is one of five seized when police searched an address in York.