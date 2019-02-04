York police want to find the rightful owners of these five stolen bikes

Police in York are trying to find the rightful owners of five bikes which were seized when a man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
The items – which include road, mountain and hybrid cycles pictured here – were discovered by officers at an address in Gillygate.
They include a black Specialized Allez, a matte-black Norco Threshold, a Calibre Bossnut in red, a grey/green Felt 85X, and a black and white Probike Black Knight.
North Yorkshire Police said officers also found a Cannondale bike at the address but believe they may have traced the owner.
A spokesman said: "A man in his 20s from York has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and a range of other offences.
"He has been remanded to appear before magistrates in York next month."
Anyone who recognises the items pictured should email Cheryl.Power@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call the force on 101, select option 2 and ask for Detective Constable Cheryl Power.
Please quote reference 12190015741.