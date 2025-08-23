York stabbing: Man in hospital with serious injuries as police appeal for witnesses

A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in York.

At around 7:50pm on Friday (Aug 22), police responded to a report a man under a bridge on a cycle track, in York, had been injured.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 50s, from York, was taken to hospital with leg and abdominal injuries.

The man remains in hospital due to the serious injuries.

A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and taken into police custody for questioning.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or any witnesses to come forward.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward if they have not already spoken to the police.

“In particular we would like to speak to two girls who were seen to walk from the direction of the incident and told a member of the public that someone had been injured.

“The two girls and anyone with information is urged to call the police on 101.

“If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12250158554 when passing on information.

“We believe the incident was targeted and that the wider community were not at risk.