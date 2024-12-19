York Station murder: Investigation launched after man dies following attack
The victim, in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition on Sunday evening, British Transport Police said.
He died on Wednesday, with his family by his side.
McKenzie Dicicco, 22, from Harsley Road, Stockton-on-Tees, has been charged with murder and affray in connection with the assault, the force said.
He is due at York and Selby Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Detective Chief Inspector Sam Painter said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and loved ones, who are being supported by specialist family liaison officers.
“We ask that their privacy is respected at this time.
“A man has been charged in connection with this incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.”