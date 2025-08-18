Two drugs lines have been taken down by British Transport Police’s (BTP) elite County Lines Taskforce during a two-day joint operation with North Yorkshire Police at York station.

Twelve people were arrested for drug offences while crack cocaine, heroin and ketamine made up just some of the £90,000 worth of drugs seized, as officers swarmed the station to send a clear message to criminals who use the rail network to deal drugs.

The operation featured uniformed and plain clothes officers, dogs trained in drug detection, and metal detection arches.

The Taskforce was joined by a Barnardo’s counter trafficking worker and the Railway Children who engaged with the public as well as station staff, retail outlets and taxi drivers, encouraging and educating them to spot the signs of exploitation with the #LookCloser campaign.

Gangs often exploit children who are caught up in a trap of promises and threats to carry drugs for them on the railway. Four of these young people were successfully safeguarded over the two days.

BTP County Lines Taskforce lead Detective Superintendent David Udomhiaye said: “Make no mistake – these people who exploit children to do their dirty work are the lowest of the low.

“This operation is yet another example of the considerable strides we are making in dismantling and destroying County Lines – drugs have been seized before they make their way into our communities and most importantly four vulnerable teenagers have been identified and safeguarded. That’s four young people who now have a way out.

“Every day our officers are out on the rail network relentlessly pursuing them, and we will not waver in our commitment to unravelling their criminal enterprise and bringing them to justice”

The operation saw seven people arrested for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, four others arrested for being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and one person arrested for being in possession of a bladed article.

Over the two days 184 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were recovered with a street value of £1,840, as well as 11 kgs of cannabis with a street value of £80,000. More than £8,000 in cash was also seized.

The Taskforce was also able to identify a missing person who was taken to a place of safety.

Det Supt Udomhiaye added: “Working in partnership with other forces such as North Yorkshire Police allows us to share intelligence which means we can direct our teams to hotspots on the network with guaranteed results.

“We have multiple resources at our disposal including specialist covert officers who are highly trained to identify the nuances that are a dead giveaway someone is involved in criminality – you can’t hide from us.

“We encourage anyone to report any signs of child exploitation or any concerns to us by discreetly texting 61016, any information can help lead to the capture of those responsible.”