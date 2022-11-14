Yorkshire accountant warned he faces jail after pleading guilty to up to £400,000 worth of tax evasion
An accountant could face jail after admitting four counts of tax fraud.
Charles Brown, of Hirst Courtney near Selby, pleaded guilty to evading VAT, National Insurance and corporation tax contributions at a hearing at York Crown Court on Monday.
Brown committed the offences between 2013 and 2018.
Prosecuting, Rachael Landin said he could have frauded HMRC out of up to £400,000 but acknowledged this figure may decrease once Brown’s deductible contributions are taken into account.
Most Popular
The corporation tax evasion alone was worth over £142,000 to the Crown, Ms Landin said.
Speaking for Brown, his defence Nicholas Worsley asked for the court to take into consideration the guilty pleas.
Brown will be sentenced in March next year.
Judge Recorder Tahir Khan KC told Brown: “It is important you understand that just because I am adjourning the case that should not be taken by you as any indication that you will not get a custodial sentence.”