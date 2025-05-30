Yorkshire among worst areas in England for fly-tipping and waste crime

Vast swathes of land across Yorkshire are highlighted in new heat maps showing the scourge of fly-tipping and waste as the Government pledges to crack down on such "cowboy" crimes.

Offending is rife in the region, the Environment Agency (EA) has said, with 1,791 waste crime reports in 2023 and 2024 - at a rate of more than two a day and with a particular focus on Bradford.

Now, amid a clampdown on rogue operators, new maps show the densest areas of reports - with Yorkshire second only to London.

Such crimes cost the economy an estimated £1bn every year, experts say, with enough waste dumped to fill Wembley Stadium 30-times over.

The true scale of offending may be much higher with the EA national crime survey showing just one in four incidents are even reported.

Ian Foster, environment manager for the EA in Yorkshire, urged people to only use registered collectors and to report suspected offenders.

He said: “We know that waste crime causes distress to communities as well as impacting on the environment and undermining legitimate businesses, which is why it is our priority to tackle it.

"We won’t hesitate to take action against those involved in illegal waste activity and we’ll continue to work closely with our partner agencies, using intelligence to target our resources to areas where we know waste crime is an issue.”

The issue of fly-tipping and waste dumping has grown to be a major challenge nationwide, with countryside communities and cities alike now battling the scourge.

In Yorkshire, the EA has pledged to tackle incidents, with a series of prosecutions over recent months.

In January, a Bedale man was fined more than £5,000 after he was found to be operating a waste site without a permit.

Last year, a 70-year-old from near Richmond was handed a suspended prison sentence for dumping excavation waste on a flood plain.

A third prosecution last summer saw a man jailed for running waste operations in Bradford and Doncaster without permits.

Jacob Hayler, of the Environmental Services Association (ESA), said waste crime harms the environment and threatens legitimate businesses.

"As citizens, we each have a duty of care, not only to stop our waste from falling into the wrong hands, but to report suspected illegal handling and dumping of waste when we see it – helping the regulatory authorities to catch and punish those responsible," he said.

And the Government has highlighted changes under new legislation to tackle rogue traders under its Plan for Change.

Those caught transporting and dealing with waste illegally can now face up to five years in prison, while councils have more power to crush vehicles.