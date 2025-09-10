Yorkshire arrest after motorbike stolen during round-the-world trip

Police investigating the theft of a motorbike stolen midway through a round-the-world trip have arrested a suspect.

The motorcyclist, an Indian national, was 15,000 miles and nearly four months into his journey when his bike was stolen in Nottingham, in last month, police said.

After parking up at Wollaton Hall, the rider went for some breakfast before returning to find his bike missing.

Inquiries led to the arrest in Doncaster, on Monday of an 18-year-old man on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and other offences.

Nottinghamshire Police said: “The theft was reported around 11am on August 28, with different Nottinghamshire Police teams conducting extensive inquiries since then.

“These have included analysing available CCTV footage, interviewing witnesses, and conducting searches – both in the community and online.

“A public appeal was also released to assist the investigation, with information generated from that helping to identify a suspect.

“Based on this, police were led to an address in Doncaster yesterday, where they located and detained an individual.

“Police are still trying to trace the stolen black, white and orange KTM 390 Adventure motorbike and want anyone who knows where it might be to come forward.”

Sergeant Daniel Sheasby said: “We know, having spoken to the victim of this offence and hearing about his journey, how much the theft of his motorbike has impacted him.

“While we’ve so far been unable to return the motorcyclist’s property to him, we hope news of this arrest provides some reassurance that action is being taken.

“This is still very much an active investigation though, so we’d again appeal to anyone who knows anything but hasn’t shared it with us yet to please do so now.

“That includes any sightings of the stolen motorbike, or any information relating to who might have been involved in this incident.