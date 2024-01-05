A Yorkshire dog breeder wil face trial after she denied breeding and boarding dogs and selling a puppy while not licensed to do so.

Linda Moran, 63, appeared at York Magistrates Court on Friday charged with three offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

Moran ran a business called A1 Boarding Kennels & Cattery at her home in Brompton-on-Swale, Richmond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Council, who prosecute, allege that in April 2023, Moran sold a Lhasa Apso puppy to an elderly woman from the same village, bred dogs and advertised them for sale and provided a boarding service for canines, all when she did not have the correct licence to carry out these activities.

A Lhasa Apso, one of the breeds that Linda Moran sold

A breeder requires a licence if their dog(s) has three or more litters within the space of a year, and if these puppies are then advertised for sale.

Moran, who specialises in Lhasa Apsos and Dogues de Bordeaux, was convicted at the same court in October 2023 of keeping dogs in inadequate conditions, and is now disqualified from breeding or boarding animals.

Although the new allegations date from before before her last sentencing, an ‘admin error’ meant that both cases were not dealt with at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She pleaded not guilty to all three charges and will return to the same court for trial in March. Her defence will centre around her claim that the advert was ‘old’ and that the dog was bred before she had her licence revoked.

Dogues de Bordeaux, another of the breeds Moran specialised in, pictured arriving at Crufts in 2022

Following the prosecution last autumn, Moran had been working with the RSPCA to reduce the number of dogs, many of whom were rescues, at her kennels. She was ordered to pay over £3,000 in fines and costs, but magistrates said they were satisfied she was able to care for dogs and was taking steps to address the issues, including no longer taking in rescue animals.