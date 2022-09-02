Yorkshire burglar knocked man out with birdbath during terrifying invasion of family's home

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Maughan, 37, admitted forcing his way into a house in Armthorpe, attacking the occupants and leaving one woman with life-threatening injuries.

In the March 9 incident he stabbed a 46-year-old woman who had just returned home with her young children and threw a concrete birdbath at her adult son, knocking him unconscious.

Maughan and two other men in masks entered the property holding weapons, including a spade and a claw hammer. The woman and her son, 22, challenged the intruders and were attacked.

Patrick Maughan

PC Alex Fuller from South Yorkshire Police said: “This was a vicious and violent assault by Maughan and his associates on a woman and her family.

“At some point during the attack, the woman realised she had been stabbed and her shirt was covered in blood. She called 999, which prompted Maughan and the other suspects to flee, as they were forced out of the property by her son.

“It was then that Maughan threw part of a concrete birdbath from the victim’s front garden at the 22-year-old, hitting him in the head and knocking him out.

“Both victims were taken to hospital, where it was discovered that the woman’s injury was life-threatening as the stab wound had hit an artery. Thankfully, medical intervention saved her life. Her son’s head injury was serious, but he has also made a full recovery.

“We were able to secure significant CCTV evidence that captured Maughan on camera and he was arrested the following day.”

Maughan, formerly of Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday and has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at a later date.