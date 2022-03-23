The father-of-two, 68, who has chosen to remain anonymous, was taking part in a cycling time trial in 2018 when a Chrysler 300C stretch limo collided with him near the village of South Kilvington, near Thirsk, during the organised event.

The cyclist, from Leeds, was airlifted to James Cook University Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver, a man from Middlesbrough who was 27 at the time, pleaded guilty by post to driving without due care and attention and the case was then heard at Northallerton Magistrates Court. He received six penalty points on his licence and a fine.

The victim, known as VJ, then instructed Leeds law firm Stewarts to fight for compensation that would fund his home care and rehabilitation.

Before the accident, he enjoyed a career as a surveyor and branched out into property development and management. He owned 30 residential properties which were rented out.

He was a keen cyclist, runner, sailor and was learning to fly light aircraft, and is married with two grown-up sons.

The collision left him with a major traumatic brain injury and multiple orthopaedic injuries. He now lives with significant cognitive and behavioural problems. His ability to perform activities of daily living independently are severely affected. Memory problems, fatigue and a lack of insight into the extent of his injuries are major issues.

Stewarts personal injury solicitor Chris Smith said: "One of the central issues in the case was the recovery of the commercial cost of replacing VY’s letting management/maintenance skills and the extent to which his share portfolio would have been used to pay off mortgages had he not been injured. There were also pre-accident plans, albeit at a relatively early stage, for VY and his sons to pool their assets and enter into a commercial property venture.

"The consequences of this accident were devastating for all the family members. While VY’s wife, in particular, has made and continues to make considerable sacrifices for VY, his sons have also devoted a great deal of time supporting their parents and maintaining their father’s business interests. Without the support of such a close-knit and loyal family unit, VY’s recovery, rehabilitation and quality of life since the accident would have been considerably worse.

"VY received a comprehensive rehabilitation package, including case management, neuropsychology, occupational therapy, physiotherapy and speech and language therapy, alongside the incredible support he received from his family. This has enabled him to re-engage with family life and return to some of his pre-accident hobbies. VY regularly completes the local Parkrun with his son and has returned to cycling at the Brownlee Centre and to sailing in Cornwall with his family."

VY’s claim was settled for the sum of £2.3million and was approved by a civil court in February 2022. This enables him to continue his rehabilitation and maintain his business interest with the support of his sons.

VY's son said: “When my dad was in hospital, as a family we needed guidance once the emergency NHS care was finished. We had never been in such a situation before and at each hurdle we found ourselves not knowing the best approach to take.

“My brother and I met with Stewarts and were instantly impressed by their professionalism and knowledge of the field. Chris came out to meet us as a family and we all instantly felt a sense of support.

“At the time Stewarts came on board, my dad was in a residential rehabilitation facility which he really didn’t like, which was causing stress and inhibiting his recovery. Chris swiftly arranged a plan to allow care at home, which made things a lot easier for Mum.

“Chris and Stewarts have been there every step of the way, and have been a huge help in providing us with advice, getting the best experts in place for dad’s recovery, and managing the whole legal process to ensure the best settlement outcome.