Yorkshire businessmen who set up offshore companies to hide profits from land sale sentenced for £3.2m tax evasion

Two businessmen from Yorkshire have been given suspended sentences for tax evasion of over £3.2m, after they set up offshore companies to hide large profits from a land sale.

Brothers Michael Hirst, 54, from Wakefield, and Stephen Hirst, 61, from Bridlington, were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty to cheating the public revenue a year ago.

Both men have been disqualified from acting as a company director for eight years, with Stephen Hirst ordered to pay a fine of £12,000 and Michael Hirst a fine of £8,000.

The prosecution showed that the evasion of tax was planned over many years. In August 1999, a company owned by the brothers called “Heritage Holdings Limited” bought land on Park Drive in Wakefield for just over £700,000.

The brothers split the Park Drive land into four parts and sold some of the land, for a lot less than it was worth, to a second company “TIMS Investments Ltd”, which was registered in Gibraltar but run by the defendants from the UK. They also set up another company of the same name in the British Virgin Islands.

In March 2007, the land was sold for over £10m after planning permission was granted. This should have generated a tax liability of over £3.2m, however the brothers did not declare this to HMRC, and used their offshore businesses to hide the profits.

When HMRC began make enquiries, both were given a chance to declare any tax liability.

Instead, they lied about the network of firms and ownership structures they had set up to commit fraud.

At their last appearance sentencing was deferred for 12 months so they could voluntarily pay both the tax owed and the prosecution costs of bringing the case to court. The money has now been repaid.

Andrew Fox from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “The defendants dishonestly manipulated the system and made every attempt to evade their tax liabilities.

“The amount of unpaid tax was substantial, and involved millions of pounds that should rightly have been paid into the public purse. We are pleased to have secured justice and the repayment of the tax.”

“Our specialist prosecutors will continue to work closely with investigators such as HMRC to prosecute cases of tax fraud and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Zoe Gascoyne, Deputy Director, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “We are pleased to have recovered every penny of the money they stole, which will now be used on the public services we all rely on.