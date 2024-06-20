Yorkshire council set to prosecute after two tonnes of dumped rubbish led to road closure
Piles of rubbish were abandoned on Cliffe Hollins Lane forcing the council to temporarily close the road earlier today (June 20). A bathtub and rolls of carpet are among the items found on the road which links East Bierley and Oakenshaw.
Kirklees Council cleared two tonnes of waste from the site and will be looking for evidence to try and prosecute whoever is responsible. On social media, the local authority has also warned residents not to be caught out by “rogue” waste handlers.
David Shepherd, Strategic Director for Growth & Regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “Kirklees Council were made aware of the fly-tip on Cliffe Hollins Lane, East Bierley, by colleagues at West Yorkshire Police today, 20 June, shortly after midnight. The road was closed by the standby operative until daylight hours when the area could be cleaned safely.
“By 9:30 this morning, the two tonnes of waste had been removed, and the road was re-opened. The waste will now be examined for evidence by our team.
“We have a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping in Kirklees, and where possible, our team seek to prosecute those responsible. We would encourage anyone who spots fly-tipping taking place or has any information to aid an investigation, to report it on our website www.kirklees.gov.uk/flytipping.”