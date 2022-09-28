Yorkshire couple call taxi, steal the driver's BMW at knifepoint and then crash it on the M1

South Yorkshire Police said: “On Wednesday 14 September it is reported that a taxi driver picked a man and woman up from Fothergill Drive in Edenthorpe, Doncaster, to take them to Barnsley.

“As the taxi driver was waiting at the lights at Junction 33 to join the M1 northbound at about 5.33pm, one of the suspects got a knife out and caused the victim to get out of the vehicle. The suspects have then made off with the vehicle, a grey BMW 520D.

“It is reported that shortly after, at 5.37pm, the vehicle was involved in a collision with several other vehicles at Junction 36 of the M1 northbound towards Barnsley.

M1 near Barnsley

“Fortunately, no-one was injured in the collision.

“One suspect, a 26-year-old woman from Doncaster, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of robbery and later bailed as investigations continue.

“Officers are now keen to identify the man, who made off on foot from the scene.

“If you witnessed the incident or have any information that can assist with the investigation, in particular anyone that may have dash-cam footage of either the victim getting out of the car or the collision on the M1, please come forward.

