Yorkshire Dales Distillery confirms that £85,000 worth of gin and rum has been stolen from their premises

Bottles of Yorkshire Dales Distillery-branded spirits were taken from shipping containers where they were being stored at the company's site at Colburn, near Catterick Garrison, over the weekend.

The brand is run by army veteran Tony and Sarah Brotherton, who set it up in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement published on their website read: "We are very sad to announce that on the evening of Saturday March 5 the distillery was broken into. As you can imagine, this has caused costly damage and a significant loss of stock which has taken months to carefully craft and is valued at tens of thousands of pounds.

Some of the stolen stock

"We have spent five years building this small family business and having worked extremely hard to get through two years of the pandemic, while looking after our staff and customers. We are struggling to understand the mindset behind a callous and destructive raid such as this.

"Whilst we work closely with North Yorkshire Police, other agencies, and local businesses in order to try to ensure that the stock is recovered, the distillery remains fully operational. Our staff are working hard to replenish the stolen items and are committed to working around the clock to enable this to happen.

"In the meantime, if you see any Yorkshire Dales Distillery stock being sold at an unusual price or in an unusual location, please report it to North Yorkshire Police (101) or if you prefer to remain anonymous to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 using crime reference number 06032022-0248.