Yorkshire Dales pub closed down after landlords defied ban on selling alcohol

The Punch Bowl Hotel in Low Bentham is now shut as a public bar after Craven Council successfully applied to Harrogate Magistrates Court for the action to be taken.

It is the first time a pub in the Craven district has been legally required to close until further notice.

It was granted after alcohol continued to be sold by landlords Douglas and Shanti Traynor despite them not having the required premises licence.

Punch Bowl Hotel, Low Bentham

Craven Council was awarded full costs of £2,962.

Speaking after the hearing, Coun Chris Moorby, chairman of Craven Council’s licensing committee, said: “We are pleased that the court issued the closure order and awarded full costs to the council. The council is grateful for the support of partner agencies, in particular North Yorkshire Police and Trading Standards, who assisted in obtaining evidence. The council’s licensing officers always try to engage and advise on matters of non-compliance, but where such guidance is not adhered to and non-compliance continues, the council will take appropriate action.”

The Traynors confirmed to the Craven Herald that the takeaway food service and caravan and campsite that they run are both still open as normal. They have also submitted an appeal against the closure notice.