Yorkshire doctor struck off after making child sex images

An NHS doctor has been struck off after making indecent images of children.

Oliver Smith was convicted at Bradford Magistrates Court last year of making images of children over a seven-month period in 2022.

Some six of the nine images created by Smith were category A, the most serious of child sex images.

He avoided a prison sentence and was sentenced to a community order. This included 200 hours of community service and participation in a sex offenders programme.

Smith also had to forfeit his mobile phone, which was destroyed, and he was placed on the sex offenders register.

He was a Foundation Year 1 trainee with provisional General Medical Council (GMC) registration at the time of his arrest, having qualified in 2022 from the University of Southampton.

The images were posted on website Discord, who passed on details to West Yorkshire Police. The phone number used to access the platform was shown to be registered to Dr Smith. The IP address of the computer used to log into the application was also found to be registered to Smith’s home address.

Smith was arrested in July 2023, and pleaded guilty in September 2024.

A tribunal by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service was tasked with determining whether to strike Smith off the register, meaning he can no longer practise as a doctor.

Smith did not attend the tribunal, which was chaired by Rosemary Rollason.

Charlotte Rimmer, representing the GMC, submitted that the GMC’s position was that Dr Smith’s fitness to practise is impaired by virtue of his criminal conviction and asked for him to be struck off.

Smith submitted no evidence to the tribunal, but was understood to indicate he has no wish to resume his practise.

At his sentencing in Bradford, Recorder Palmer said: “That is a serious offence. There are victims to offending like that, and there is no way of getting round it, it is horrible offending, but you have, to your credit, pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

Documents from the tribunal read: “Ms Rimmer submitted that Dr Smith’s conviction brought the medical profession into disrepute, involving grave matters that seriously undermined public trust in the profession.

“Ms Rimmer stated that any criminal conviction has the scope to do this, but this was a serious offence in its own right.

“Ms Rimmer submitted that the seriousness was elevated by the nine separate images or videos involved, and by the offending having taken place over a seven-month period.

“She submitted that this was not spontaneous offending, where the practitioner immediately regretted their behaviour and sought help. Rather, the behaviour was detected by the online platform and the police.”

The tribunal found that the matters giving rise to Smith’s conviction would “undoubtedly be a source of serious concern to the public and would have a profound impact on public confidence in the medical profession”.