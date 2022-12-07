News you can trust since 1754
Yorkshire dog training instructor, 58, is hit and killed by a car while walking his dog

West Yorkshire Police have named a 58-year-old man who has died after he was hit by a car while out walking his dog.

By Grace Newton
4 minutes ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 9:56am

At around 8pm on Saturday December 3, David New was struck by a silver Ford Fiesta on Park Road at the junction of Blackmoorfoot Road in Huddersfield.

Mr New, who ran a dog training club, suffered a serious head injury and died in hospital.In a statement, his family said: “David was very much loved and will be missed by many people, not just his partner, family and friends, but everyone he worked with in the dog training club he ran for a number of years. He will be recognised by many people from taking his dog for walks in the local area.”

It is possible witnesses may not have realised the seriousness of the injuries sustained and officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision to come forward.

David New
The driver of the silver Ford Focus was arrested at the scene and has been released whilst the investigation remains ongoing.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are asking for anyone who saw the collision, or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them on 101 quoting Log 1381 03/12/2022.