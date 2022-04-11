Sam Harding was found with serious injuries at the event in Warrington last night, after he was involved in a collision with a black Audi S3.

Cheshire Constabulary officers were called at 9.40pm and the 20-year-old, from Stockport, was taken to Warrington District General for emergency treatment, but pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

The driver of the car – a 21-year-old man from Morley – did not suffer any injuries but was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sam Harding, 20, died after he was found with serious injuries at a car meet in Warrington on Sunday night

Sergeant Simon Degg, from the Serious and Complex Collision Investigation Unit said: “Enquiries in relation to this incident are in the early stages and we are committed to doing everything we can to establish what has taken place.

“We know that there were a large number of people present at the ‘car meet’ and as part of our investigation we are keen to hear from witnesses of the collision.

“The same goes for anyone with any video footage from the event – both of the collision itself and before and after the incident.

“I’d urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to get in touch.”

Mr Harding’s family paid tribute to him, shortly after his death.

His mother Sam wrote: “ Our beautiful son was tragically taken away from us on Sunday 10, April 2022.

“A much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend to many. We will never ever forget you Sam and will love you forever. Rest in peace sweet angel, love Mum, Dad and Amy.”