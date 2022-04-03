Yorkshire driver thought 'follow me' on back of police car was an Instagram request

Sergeant Paul Cording said one of his North Yorkshire colleagues pulled alongside the driver, who was on his mobile phone.
As he pulled alongside, the officer illuminated a 'follow me' sign in the rear of his car.
However, it took "some time" for the driver to comply with the request, Sgt Cording said.
The officer was dumbfounded when the driver stopped the car and said "I didn't realise you were a cop. I thought it was an Instagram request!"
The driver was given a ticket.
In a tweet, the Sergeant said: "You couldn’t write this!! As my colleague came alongside a driver on his mobile phone and illuminated this sign it took a while for him to comply with the request.
"His answer “I didn’t realise you were a cop, I thought it was an Instagram request”! #YouthOfToday #TORIssued"