Yorkshire driver ticketed for ‘to slow G’ number plate as police joke they weren’t

Police officers in Yorkshire joked they weren’t too slow to catch up with a driver displaying a numberplate which did not conform to the regulations – ‘to slow G’.

By Daniel Sheridan
3 minutes ago
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 11:06am

Officers deployed on Operation Heelfield sighted the vehicle in West Yorkshire.

The car was displaying a number plate which did not conform to the regulations.

Police in Halifax said: “Unfortunately for him we weren’t too slow which resulted in this G getting a ticket.

“Private plates always belong to DVLA and continued misrepresentation can result in them taking back ownership."

The officers provided is a link to ensure your number plates are spaced correctly with the correct information printed on the plate itself.

Click here to check.