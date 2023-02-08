Yorkshire driver ticketed for ‘to slow G’ number plate as police joke they weren’t

Officers deployed on Operation Heelfield sighted the vehicle in West Yorkshire.
The car was displaying a number plate which did not conform to the regulations.
Police in Halifax said: “Unfortunately for him we weren’t too slow which resulted in this G getting a ticket.
“Private plates always belong to DVLA and continued misrepresentation can result in them taking back ownership."
The officers provided is a link to ensure your number plates are spaced correctly with the correct information printed on the plate itself.