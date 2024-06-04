Yorkshire drugs gang sentenced to 34 years after leader approached police to claim ownership of items

Six members of an organised crime group producing and supplying cannabis across North and West Yorkshire have been sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison, after the ringleader approached police to claim ownership of items used in the production of cannabis.

A total of 13 people were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court over two days this week for their parts in the criminal endeavour, with suspended sentences and community orders handed out to those not imprisoned.

The sentences came at the culmination of Operation Executive, a two year investigation launched by North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit into the production and supply of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investigation began after a man was arrested on 21 June 2017 in possession of several items believed to be used in the production of cannabis. Group ringleader Alan Barker subsequently came forward to claim ownership of the items and was himself arrested.

Top row to bottom row, left to right: Alan Barker, Gary Barker, Steven Annis, James Dalton, Kastriot Molla, Michael Demes

Searches of Barker’s home address in Long Drax, and business premises at Selby Hydroponics, near Carlton lead to the seizure of various items including a small quantity of cannabis and amphetamine, a marijuana grower’s book, six mobile phones, two shotguns, and an invoice for £1155 listing items used in the cultivation of cannabis plants.

He was found guilty of conspiracy to produce cannabis, conspiracy to supply cannabis, two counts of possession of a Section 5 firearm, specifically a sawn-off shotgun, and refusing to provide a PIN or password for an electronic device, and was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison.

Detectives eventually gained access to the phone Barker refused to provide the access details to, and discovered evidence of his involvement in cannabis production.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operation Executive was set up to identify and dismantle members of an organised crime group linked to Barker which was seen on a “debt list” on his phone.

160 cannabis plants were located at the Northfield Road production site in Dewsbury.

Police gathered intelligence which led to the identification of the other defendants, who were observed together in person or making regular visits to production sites on Nab Lane, Fieldhead Road and Holly View Farm in Birstall, Westfield Terrace in Halifax, and Northfield Road in Dewsbury.

Owners and tenants at the addresses were arrested following the execution of search warrants and the discovery of hundreds of cannabis plants and sophisticated growing operations, as well as bypassing of electricity at some properties.

Imprisoned alongside Alan Barker were his brother, Gary, from Liversidge, sentenced six years and three months, Steven Annis of Goole for five years and six months, James Dalton of Byram for five years and six months, Kastriot Molla from Halifax for three years and six months, and Michael Demes from Thorne, also for three years and six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant Thomas Hoban of North Yorkshire Police’s Organised Crime Unit (OCU) said: “I am pleased with the sentences handed down today. This OCG thought they could operate under the radar but have now collectively been put behind bars for 34 years. Little did they know we were onto them, gathering a catalogue of evidence against them, which led to their guilty verdicts or guilty pleas.