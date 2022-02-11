Geoffrey Rooney, 46, was given a 14-year sentence for raping a child and distributing indecent images in 2015, but served only six years and moved to the Wibsey area of Bradford in early 2021.

He has now been jailed again for eight years at Bradford Crown Court after two undercover West Yorkshire Police officers posing as parents caught him trying to arrange sexual activity with their fictional children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Andrew Hatton said Rooney, who was discharged from the Royal Navy after his first conviction, had engaged in 'disgusting conversations' with the decoys online and that it was clear he 'believed and hoped' child sexual offences would result from them.

Geoffrey Rooney in a 2015 police custody image

He also sent photos and videos to the undercover officers which were described as 'grotesque and which defy comprehension'.

Rooney had pleaded guilty to 10 offences at an earlier hearing so received credit on his jail term.

His defence counsel said that he had started a full-time job after moving to Bradford and described him as 'an intelligent and articulate man who is open to reform' and was undertaking self-help programmes for sex addiction in prison. She added that he had 'motivation to change'.