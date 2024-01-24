Yorkshire far-right activist guilty of inciting racial hatred with sticker library

Samuel Melia was the head of the Hundred Handers, an anonymous group responsible for a spate of anti-immigration "stickering" incidents between 2019 and 2021, a court has heard.

Melia, 34, who is the Yorkshire organiser for far-right group Patriotic Alternative, went on trial accused of distributing downloadable versions of stickers which were "intended to stir up racial hatred" and encouraging racially aggravated criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday a jury convicted him of both charges after deliberating for more than three hours.

Sam Melia was found guilty of stirring up racial hatred following a trial at Leeds Crown Court. (pic by SWNS)

Leeds Crown Court jurors heard that members of the Hundred Handers, known as "hands", would gain access to a library of stickers, set up by Melia, that they could download, print out and stick up in their local area.

Prosecutors said the stickers, which included slogans such as "Labour loves Muslim rape gangs", "We will be a minority in our homeland by 2066," "Mass immigration is white genocide" and "Second-generation? Third? Fourth? You have to go back", were intended to stir up racial hatred by warning non-white people "that they were being targeted".

Melia told jurors the stickers were simply intended to "start a conversation" and that he tried to avoid making them "intimidatory".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that the practice of "stickering" was widespread and that it "never occurred" to him that it would be criminal damage.

Leeds Crown Court jurors heard that members of the Hundred Handers, known as "hands", would gain access to a library of stickers, set up by Melia, that they could download, print out and stick up in their local area.

Opening the case to jurors last week, prosecutor Tom Storey KC said the stickers were used to spread the message that there were people in that area with overtly racist views and attract like-minded people, but also to "warn or intimidate members of non-Christian religions, or those from non-white races, that they were being targeted".

Mr Storey said the stickers may have "left people concerned about where it might lead (...) particularly given the rise in hate crimes in recent years".

Jurors were told Melia was arrested outside a post office in Leeds in April 2021 on suspicion of publishing or distributing material which may stir up racial hatred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard police searched his house in Pudsey and found a label printer and stickers with slogans such as "It's ok to be white" and "Natives losing jobs; migrants pouring in".

Jurors were told officers also found "key signs of the defendant's ideology" including a book by Oswald Mosley, who founded the British Union of Fascists in the 1930s, as well as posters of Mosley and Adolf Hitler.

Mr Storey said: "Also found within the defendant's Telegram posts and chat were messages which make clear that he expected that Hundred Handers stickers would be displayed in public places, and also that he had placed stickers in such places himself.

"He noted that there was to be a BLM (Black Lives Matter) protest in his town, and that he was going to 'plaster the surrounding area the night before'."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melia, who described himself as "pro-British or a white advocate" told the court the stickers were intended to be put on street furniture such as lamp posts, benches, bus stops and "places people are waiting".