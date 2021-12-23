Yorkshire father admits dangerous dog charge over death of his 12-day-old son

Elon Ellis-Joynes was 12 days old when he was attacked by a Chow-Chow-cross at his home in Doncaster on September 13 2020.

Elon’s parents, Abigail Ellis, 28, and Steven Joynes, 36, of Welfare Road, Woodlands, Doncaster, were both charged following the incident.

On December 23, Joynes pleaded guilty at Sheffield Crown Court to a charge of being the owner of a dog which caused death when dangerously out of control.

Ellis, who also appeared in court, denied the same charge at a previous hearing and is due to go on trial on July 11.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said another hearing will take place on February 11 when further decisions about the case will be made.