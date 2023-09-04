Yorkshire firm fined £100,000 after worker's hand was crushed by laminating machine

A Yorkshire firm has been fined £100,000 by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) after a worker’s hand was crushed by a laminating machine.

The man, who was working for Celloglas Limited at Cross Green Industrial Estate in Leeds, was attempting to fix the machine in November 2020 when his right hand was drawn into the device and crushed between two rollers.

The man, who was 31 at the time, realised the machine had broken while he was feeding it with paper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A release from HSE said: “The incident led to the man’s right hand sustaining soft tissue crush injures as well as nerve damage and contact burns to his right wrist. The injuries to his hand meant the man could not drive for seven months following the incident and also led to him suffering with anxiety and PTSD.

Celloglas Limited in Leeds

“A Health and Safety Executive investigation into the incident found the laminating machine was not adequately guarded and that the company failed to review existing risk assessments for the machine which required the production of a safe system of work.”

HSE inspector Darian Dundas added: “A review of existing risk assessments for the machine should have identified that a safe system of work was required to keep operatives safe from harm. Had such a review taken place then this incident could so easily have been avoided.”