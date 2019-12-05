Yorkshire football and hockey coach sexually abused five teenage boys

A Yorkshire football and hockey coach who sexually abused five teenage boys over a 30-year-period was caught out when one of his victims saw a high profile child sex abuse case publicised by the Football Association.

Dylan Lamb - formerly known as Johnathan Haythorne and Jonathan Haythorne Price, "grossly abused his position of trust" as a sports coach, targeting his victims in Rotherham, Doncaster and Brigg, during the 1970s, 80s, 90s, and early 2000.

At the time of the offences, Lamb, now 72, was employed as a football coach in South Yorkshire and later as a hockey coach in North Lincolnshire.

His crimes came to light when one of his victims - a 13-year-old boy - spoke to police in October 2016 after seeing media coverage about a high profile child sex abuse case publicised by the FA.

Detective Constable Kath Coulter who led the investigation, said: “The abuse began when the victim was just 13, when Lamb, who was known as Haythorne at the time, was working as a football coach in Swinton and living in Mexborough.



“Over the course of five years Lamb abused the boy, with the abuse reportedly getting less frequent as he got older.



“As our inquiry progressed, and we made efforts to find and arrest Haythorne, we discovered that he had changed his name to Dylan Lamb and had recently been working as a hockey coach at a club near to Brigg, North Lincolnshire.

“It was here that a second victim came forward to report abuse at the hands of Lamb. He was 15 at the time and played at the hockey club where Lamb worked."

After Lamb was charged with a number of offences earlier this year, three more victims came forward, telling police how he used to buy them meals, birthday presents and arrange group trips where they would stay over night, such as camping.

Lamb, now of Queens Court, Scawby, was jailed for 30 years following a 13 day trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

DC Coulter said: “The horrific, sustained abuse that Lamb subjected the boys to has had a profound impact on them and first and foremost I’d like to praise their bravery in coming forward and speaking to police about what happened.

“The five survivors, now all adults, have been forced to recount the abuse in detail through a trial and they have all shown immense courage in standing up to Lamb once again and telling the court what happened to them.



“I hope that knowing he has been found guilty and is now facing what could potentially be the rest of his life behind bars offers them some comfort.



“Lamb was in a position of trust, and he abused that in the most horrific way possible. He made the victims feel as though no one would believe them, that he, as a sports coach, would be the one people would listen to.

“Even years later, when a victim saw Lamb in a social situation he froze and said it brought him right back to the abuse, showing the devastating impact Lamb has had."

