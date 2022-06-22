Yorkshire grandmother, 75, her son and his ex-girlfriend all jailed for roles in cocaine supply ring

Doreen Fox stored money for her son Michael David Fox, 39, at her home in the Clifton area of the city and allowed deals to take place there.

Mr Fox was a 'trusted' runner and street dealer for an organised crime group whose ringleaders were jailed in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was jailed for four years and four months at York Crown Court today while his mother received a seven-month sentence and his former partner Sophie Anne Glasby, 29, 10 months in jail - with Judge Sean Morris refusing to suspend their custody tariffs because of the 'serious harm' caused by drugs.

Michael Fox's ex-girlfriend Sophie Glasby

Miss Glasby, a shift supervisor at a guesthouse in York, pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and Mr Fox admitted the charge of conspiracy to supply at a later stage of the trial. His mother, who has another son and a daughter, pleaded guilty to possession of criminal property in relation to the £4,800 found in her house.

Mr Fox would meet members of the Bury-based drugs operation in the B&Q car park on Hull Road in York before selling the drugs on locally. A search warrant of the flat he then shared with Miss Glasby on Cromer Street in Clifton revealed the presence of cocaine which she initially claimed was for personal use, as well as weighing scales.

Miss Glasby at first said she was not involved in dealing, but evidence was recovered from her mobile phone including conversations in which she referred to properties being raided and directed buyers to Mrs Fox's home.

Mr Fox's defence solicitor said his client suffered from cocaine dependency himself and had had issues with access to his children. Mrs Fox's mitigation was that she 'fully accepted' her position and was 'aware' of what was going on in her home.

Michael Fox

Although the grandmother knew dealing took place at the property on Peterhill Drive and 'turned a blind eye', no forensic links with the larger operation were found and she said that pressure was placed on her. Mrs Fox had worked all of her life and raised three children, and now has health concerns.

Miss Glasby's current employers provided a reference from her and the court was told that she is now in a new relationship and has moved back to York from Skellow, near Doncaster, with her current partner. Her counsel argued that she was the victim of coercion during the offending and had been 'stupid' but had been assessed as at low risk of committing further crimes.

Sentencing, Judge Morris told Mr Fox: "Drugs are responsible for the majority of the violent offences I see in this court. You were a trusted dealer bringing this filth into York for teenagers to become addicted. People rob old ladies like your mother to pay for drugs from people like you. People die.

"Your case is severely aggravated by the fact that your mother and former partner are facing prison sentences for which you are responsible. You should hang your head in shame for what you have done to the person who brought you up."

To Mrs Fox he said: "You were not oblivious to your son being involved in dealing when he asked you to store drugs and you knew what you did was wrong, and yet you did nothing. You held the money.

"You said you appreciated the devastating effect drugs can have because people you knew locally had died from overdoses. It didn't stop you. These people buy drugs from people like your son. It is about greed and misery and you were the banker. People like you are used because they think 'they're not going to do anything to her'.

"This is about the level of harm. People are hanging themselves and dying from overdoses."

To Miss Glasby he added: "You had the sense to plead guilty, but you tried to cover for Michael Fox. Girlfriends who lend their support to dealers should expect an immediate custodial sentence."

In October 2021 the group's ringleaders, 50-year-old Brett Lill of Flaxman Avenue, York, 28-year-old Ciaran Angell of The Croft, Strensall and 27-year-old Joshua Davenport of Grange Avenue, Rossendale, Lancashire, all pleaded guilty to conspiring to supply cocaine and were jailed.

North Yorkshire Police Detective Constable Bev Hoban said: “This investigation has led to the conviction of an organised crime group who supplied cocaine into the communities of York and profitted from doing so. The sentences will hopefully be a deterrent to others involved in drug dealing on the streets of York and North Yorkshire.

“Lill and Angell had been living a lifestyle beyond their means for a long time. They set up and operated businesses in York which we suspected had been financed through criminal gains from their drug dealing. We believe they used Michael Fox to deal on their behalf to keep themselves distanced from the street level supply, but still reap the financial rewards.