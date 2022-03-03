Yorkshire HGV driver who raped 11-year-old girl in his lorry and caravan jailed for eight years

Nicholas Dalby, 50, was already serving a 22-year prison sentence for sexual offences handed down in 2015 when he was charged again after another victim came forward to report historic rape and abuse in 2020.

Now in her 30s, at the time of the offending in 2002 and 2005 she was aged between 11 and 13 and Dalby was in his 30s.

She was assaulted in his home as her family knew Dalby's, and he later invited her on 'holiday' to his static caravan, where he raped her. He also attacked her in the cab of his HGV.

Nicholas Dalby

Dalby was sentenced at York Crown Court today to a further eight years in custody after pleading guilty on the day his trial was due to begin.

His 2015 conviction was for similar offences against another underage girl.

Addressing Dalby directly in a harrowing victim personal statement provided to the court, the woman said: “You shaped me as a child and teenager, but you will not shape me as an adult.

“This is where my strength has come from: I will not allow you to harm another child and by me speaking up and telling the truth, this is the only way to protect other girls from harm.”

After the sentencing, Detective Sergeant Sarah Jobe, of Northallerton CID, said: “The victim in this case showed immense courage in coming forward, having had to endure these dreadful crimes at a young age. Dalby denied the offences throughout the investigation - putting her through further trauma - but her strength has ensured justice has now been done.